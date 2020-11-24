The company will be responsible for the maintenance and modifications services at the Peregrino oil field

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has secured a contract from Equinor for its Peregrino oil field, offshore Brazil.

Located in the Campos Basin of Brazil, Peregrino is an offshore heavy oil field which was discovered in 1994 and has been producing oil since 2011.

Under the terms of the contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for the maintenance and modifications services at the oil field.

The firm said that the four-year contract also includes an extension option for a two-year period.

Aker Solutions electrification, maintenance and modifications executive vice president Linda Litlekalsøy Aase said: “We are excited to build on our strong relationship with Equinor.

“Together we will ensure safe and successful operations in Brazil, work to extend the lifetime of Equinor´s assets and find low-carbon solutions where possible.”

The Peregrino oil field is in BM-C-7 and BM-C-47 licences

The Peregrino oil field is situated in BM-C-7 and BM-C-47 licences offshore in the Campos Basin, nearly 85km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in water depths of 100m.

The second phase of the Peregrino field involves the addition of a third fixed wellhead and drilling platform, namely the platform C, which will be connected with the Peregrino FPSO.

Expected to be developed at a cost of $3.5bn, the second phase development of the field will start production in 2021.

Equinor is the operator of the field with a 60% stake, while Sinochem is its partner owning the remaining stake.

