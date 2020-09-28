Aker Solutions will deliver four subsea templates along with up to 23 subsea trees and related components for Breidablikk

Aker Solutions wins subsea contract for Breidablikk. (Credit: Equinor ASA)

Norway-based engineering company Aker Solutions has won a contract from Equinor for the delivery of a subsea production system for the Breidablikk development in the North Sea.

The contract valued at approximately NOK 2.5bn ($263.2m), including options, envisages the delivery of four subsea templates along with up to 23 subsea trees and related components.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions is expected to deliver its standard, lightweight vertical subsea trees, and its next-generation subsea control system Vectus, which is said to provide enhanced data and power capabilities.

Aker Solutions chief executive officer Kjetel Digre said: “We are very pleased to see the Breidablikk project move forward, following the interim measures by the Norwegian authorities this summer.

“The award demonstrates our competitive position in the subsea market and will lead to more activity at many of our facilities in Norway and internationally, creating work for hundreds of employees across Aker Solutions. We look forward to continuing our long-standing collaboration with Equinor in this project.”

Breidablikk will be tied-back to the Grane platform

Aker intends to carry out the works related to the contract at its locations in Fornebu, Tranby, Egersund, Sandnessjøen and Ågotnes, with additional deliveries from Brazil, Malaysia and the UK.

Located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, in the north-eastern region of the Grane field in the North Sea, Breidablikk is a large oil discovery that will be developed as a subsea field with a tie-back to the Grane platform.

Equinor and its partners Petoro, Vår Energi and ConocoPhillips have decided to develop the develop the field, which will an expected production of about 200 million barrels.

The field is expected to produce its first oil in the first half of 2024.