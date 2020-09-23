The project involves replacement of gas turbines with electrical boilers to fully electrify the Edvard Grieg platform

The Edvard Grieg field is located in the Utsira High area of the North Sea. (Credit: Lundin Energy Norway.)

Lundin Energy Norway, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lundin Petroleum, has selected Aker Solutions to install high-voltage electrical boilers on its Edvard Grieg platform in the North Sea.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract secured by the Norwegian engineering company will involve the integration of a high-voltage electrical boiler package as part of the electrification of the platform.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for the engineering work, prefabrication as well as preparation of all underlying systems for the installation work offshore.

The gas turbines that generate heat on the platform will be replaced by electrical boilers to fully electrify the Edvard Grieg that will see a reduction of approximately 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The Edvard Grieg platform will receive electricity from shore solution by 2022

Previously, Aker Solutions has provided engineering work for the Edvard Grieg field development, which is situated in the Utsira High area of the North Sea, approximately 180km west of Stavanger, Norway.

The heat and power required for the Edvard Grieg platform will come from the electrical power from shore solution by 2022.

Lundin Energy Norway Field Development director Charlotte Berge said: “We achieve several positive effects by getting electric power from shore, both in terms of operations and in the form of environmental benefits.

“Shutting down the gas turbines contributes to an overall reduction of CO2 emissions of 200,000 tonnes per year.

“Operating costs will also be reduced since we will no longer need to operate our own power plant on the platform and we expect to see an improvement in operating efficiency.”

