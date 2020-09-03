The FEED work will include two sub-projects under the Snøhvit Future development

The Hammerfest LNG plant. (Credit: Øivind Haug / Equinor ASA.)

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has selected Aibel for a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the modification of the Hammerfest LNG plant in connection with the Snøhvit Future project.

The company as the operator has awarded the contract on behalf of the Snøhvit Unit partners that include Petoro, Total E&P Norge, Neptune Energy Norge and Wintershall Dea Norge.

The work under the contract, worth NOK140m ($16m), will cover two sub-projects under the Snøhvit Future development that include onshore compression and Hammerfest LNG electrification.

Equinor chief procurement officer Peggy Krantz-Underland said: “Snøhvit Future is a complex project that will require large modification work at the Hammerfest LNG plant.

“By awarding the FEED contract to Aibel we enable continuity and experience transfer. Aibel knows the plant well, having provided maintenance and modification services there since the production start in 2007.”

The FEED work on the Hammerfest LNG plant will commence immediately

The work under the first sub-project includes construction of an onshore compression station at the Hammerfest LNG plant. The compression station is expected to increase the recovery factor from the Snøhvit field.

The company said that the second sub-project involves electrification of the Hammerfest LNG plant to reduce the Snøhvit carbon footprint.

Aibel is planned to manage the project from its office in Asker, and is expected to employee 80 people for the FEED phase.

The work on the contract is scheduled to commence immediately with the delivery of the FEED scheduled in April 2021.

Recently, Equinor has completed what it claims to be the world’s first logistics operation with a drone to Troll A offshore platform in the North Sea.