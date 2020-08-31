Schiebel-built Camcopter S-100 UAV was used to deliver 3D-printed part for the lifeboat system to the Troll A offshore installation

Camcopter S-100 UAV delivered 3D-printed part to the offshore installation. (Credit: Equinor ASA)

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has completed what it claims to be the world’s first drone operation to Troll A offshore platform in the North Sea.

The company used Camcopter S-100 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), manufactured by Austrian company Schiebel, to ship a “3D-printed part” for the lifeboat system from the Mongstad base to the offshore installation.

Schiebel along with Nordic Unmanned demonstrated the full-scale offshore UAV delivery.

The Austrian firm noted that the flight represents the world’s first in terms of full-scale offshore UAV delivery to operational oil and gas installation from shore.

Schiebel Group chairman Hans Georg Schiebel said: “This was the perfect trial to show off the exceptional maritime capabilities of the S-100 for the oil and gas industry.”

Airborne drones also designed to conduct technical inspections

The airborne drones are designed to conduct logistics operations as well as for technical inspections and observations of offshore installations. They are also used for inspections and observations of onshore facilities.

Equinor logistics solutions head Alena Korbovà Pedersen said: “Over the longer term, we expect to see new infrastructure for logistics and support operations, which can reinforce what we already have within vessels and helicopters.

“If we are to develop the logistics solutions of the future on the Norwegian shelf, where drones could play an important role, we must cooperate across all of the industry’s players; operating companies, suppliers, the authorities and the trade union and safety interests.”

Equinor Norway development and production executive vice-president Arne Sigve Nylund said that the drones play a major role in shaping new energy solutions on the Norwegian shelf.