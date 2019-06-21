Vestas will supply the V126 model wind turbines with a capacity of 3.45MW to 3.8MW each for the wind project

Image: The commercial operation at the Wind Wall wind farm is expected to start in 2020. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Eolus North America, a subsidiary of Swedish commercial wind power developer Eolus Vind, has signed an agreement with Vestas for the delivery of up to 13 wind turbines, capable of producing up to 47MW.

Under the contract agreement, Vestas will supply the V126 model wind turbines with a capacity of 3.45MW to 3.8MW each for the Wind Wall wind farm planned to be constructed near Tehachapi, California, US.

In addition to the turbines, the agreement also covers Vestas to deliver a 10 year full-service for the facility. The commercial operation at the Wind Wall wind farm is expected to start in 2020.

Eolus North America has a more than 25-year long relationship with Vestas in Europe.

Eolus North America owns the rights to the Wind Wall 1 project

Eolus North America said that it holds a 60% membership interest in Wind Wall Development, and owns rights for the Wind Wall 1 Project.

In addition, it intends to start construction of the Wind Wall Phase 1 project using Vestas technology.

Eolus CEO Per Witalisson said that the new wind farm is expected to produce more than three times the electricity than the current capacity, by replacing approximately 400 old turbines.

Eolus North America (ENA), through a subsidiary, has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Amazon Web Services, to support the construction and operation of the wind farm.

The new wind farm is expected to generate adequate energy to power up to 14,000 US homes in a year.

Eolus North America country manager Hans-Christian Schulze said: “Not only are we proud to announce this important milestone for Eolus in the United States, we are also excited and pleased to be working with Amazon Web Services, and we commend the company for its commitment to sustainability and continued leadership in cloud computing.

“To bring new life into one of California’s first commercial wind farms that was constructed using Vestas technology, about thirty-five years ago, is thrilling and a great achievement for our team.”