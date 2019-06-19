The order from Casa dos Ventos helps Vestas to increase its firm order intake for the V150-4.2MW turbines in Brazil to over 1,500MW

Image: Vestas has developed a customised solution for the site’s wind profile. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas.

Danish wind turbines manufacturer Vestas has received a 445MW order from Brazilian wind projects development investor Casa dos Ventos for the supply and installation of 106 V150-4.2MW wind turbines for the Rio do Vento project.

Under the contract, Vestas will supply, install and commission the wind turbines, in addition to a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Casa dos Ventos director business development Lucas Araripe said: “The wind resources in Rio do Vento is among the best in the world, which required us to look for the best available technology for the project. We are convinced that Vestas’ solution will allows us to extract the maximum energy out of this region.”

The Rio do Vento project

The Rio do Vento project is located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, in Brazil, and is expected to start operations by the second half of 2021.

Vestas said that the Rio do Vento project marks the largest order in Brazil, the second order received from Casa dos Ventos in less than six months, and the largest wind turbine order by the Brazilian developer to date.

The turbine maker has developed a customised solution for the site’s wind profile that includes optimised towers and the V150-4.2 MW turbine’s high capacity factor offers competitive levelised cost of energy (LCOE) for Brazil’s free energy market.

The company said that it is planning to manufacture nacelles in its Ceará facility, while the blades and towers are produced locally in accordance with the rules of FINAME II of the National Development Bank (BNDES).

Vestas Brazil and LATAM South president Rogério Zampronha “The scale of this project underlines the V150-4.2 MW turbine’s perfect fit for Brazil’s wind profile and its ability to provide the most competitive levelised cost of energy. This is key to optimise our customer’s business case certainty in Brazil’s free energy market.”

In April, Vestas received an order from the Quadran Brasil, a subsidiary of French multinational company Quadran International, to supply 49 turbines for the 206MW Serrote Wind Park in the municipality of Trairí, in the Brazilian state of Ceará.