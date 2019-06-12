The turbine supply order has been placed by Vestas' long-term customer Vindkraft

Image: Vestas to supply turbines for Ukrainian wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Danish wind turbine-manufacturer Vestas has received an order from one of its long-term customers, Vindkraft, to supply turbines for a 164MW project in Ukraine.

For the Myrnenska wind farm, which will be located in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Vestas will supply, install and commission 39 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines. Delivery of the turbines is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “With this order we continue to build on our valued cooperation with Vindkraft as well as on our position as a market leader in Ukraine.

“By deploying our V150-4.2 MW we ensure the lowest cost of energy, creating maximum value for our customer’s business case.”

Vestas will provide services to the wind farm under a 20-year services agreement

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will also feature VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and maximise energy output.

Vindkraft general manager Carl Sturen said: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Vestas in Ukraine. We first partnered with Vestas in 2011 and for our new wind power plant Myrnenska, we once again choose Vestas because of their leadership in wind energy and our belief that they have the necessary technology, experience and reliability to develop a relatively young market like Ukraine.

“We are determined to develop a project portfolio of wind power plants in Kherson to contribute to the overall growth of renewable and green energy production in Ukraine.”

Last month, the company secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the 227MW Collector wind farm from RATCH-Australia. As part of the order, the company will supply its 4MW platform turbines, and a long term, full scope service, with energy-based availability guarantee.

The Collector wind farm will be located in the New South Wales Southern Tablelands. It will be powered by 54 of V117-4.2MW turbines, with a hub height of 91.5m.