EnQuest’s proposed sale includes its UK upstream assets and an operating interest in the Sullom Voe Terminal. Credit: Wan Fahmy Redzuan/Shutterstock.com.

EnQuest Group has agreed to sell its UK upstream business and related infrastructure to NEO NEXT+ Energy Upstream UK in a deal valued at up to $960m.

The transaction includes an upfront cash payment of $840m on completion, along with as much as $120m in contingent consideration.

The divestment forms part of EnQuest’s ongoing shift towards South East Asia as its main operational region.

The company expects this change to streamline its portfolio, lower its cost base, and allow for further growth in production and acquisitions in Southeast Asia.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for debt repayment and to strengthen liquidity.

Under the terms agreed, NEO NEXT+ will acquire all shares of EnQuest Britain. The assets being transferred include operated and non-operated interests in fields such as Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, the Greater Kittiwake Area, the Bressay field, and the Bentley discovery.

Associated infrastructure, including EnQuest’s interests in the Sullom Voe Terminal and pipeline systems, will also transfer.

All employees supporting these UK operations are set to move with EnQuest Britain.

EnQuest’s UK portfolio contributed 31,122 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2025, predominantly liquids.

As at the end of 2025, the portfolio comprised an estimated 122 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) in 2P reserves and 308mboe of 2C resources.

The sale also includes the transfer of UK decommissioning and other liabilities, totalling $2.12bn.

EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu said: “This transaction marks a major step forward in EnQuest’s strategic evolution.

“From our genesis as a UK North Sea oil and gas specialist, and following many years of investment and top-quartile operational delivery in the UK North Sea, we are executing on our strategy to maximise value from our UK business at an attractive valuation of up to US$9/boe of 2P reserves.

“Together with our recent transformational acquisitions in Malaysia and the strong growth we continue to deliver across the region, the Proposed Disposal positions our high-quality South East Asian portfolio at the core of EnQuest, where we see compelling opportunities to invest, build scale and create long-term shareholder value.”

Following the sale, EnQuest will continue with upstream assets across Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia, as well as its wholly-owned subsidiary Veri Energy and associated CCUS interests.

The company’s board does not expect changes in its composition as a result of the transaction.

The contingent payment component of up to $120m will depend on future oil prices and potential reductions in the UK’s Energy Profits Levy (EPL), calculated on a sliding scale from 2027 to 2029.

NEO NEXT+ will pay a deposit of $67.2m upon signing, which will be adjusted against the final cash payment if the transaction is completed.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and completion of EnQuest’s separate acquisition of interests in four Malaysian production sharing contracts, due to close by 31 December 2026.

EnQuest anticipates that, upon completion, the company’s South East Asian business will operate at approximately 70,000boepd with significantly lower unit operating costs, and sees substantial opportunities for capital-efficient growth in the region.

Completion of the sale is expected in the first quarter of 2027, pending regulatory and other customary approvals.

In June 2026, EnQuest Petroleum Production Malaysia, a wholly owned affiliate of EnQuest, agreed to acquire participating interests in four offshore production sharing contracts (PSCs) in Malaysia in a transaction valued at up to $833m.