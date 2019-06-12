The Rodnikovsky wind farm tender follows other tenders won by Enel in Russia including the 90MW Azov wind farm along with the 201MW Murmansk wind farm in 2017

Image: Enel selected to build 71MW wind farm in Russia. Photo: Courtesy of Markus Distelrath/Pixabay.

Italian energy company Enel’s subsidiary Enel Russia has been selected in the 2019 Russian government renewable energy tender, to build a wind project with 71MW capacity.

The Rodnikovsky wind farm will be located in the Stavropol region. Enel Green Power, the company’s renewable energy business will be in charge of project development and construction.

Approximately 314MW of renewable capacity has been awarded in the Russian renewable energy tender for the 2020-2024 period took place from 28 May to 10 June. A capacity of 78.1MW has been awarded to wind projects, the remaining 229.8MW to mini-hydro and 5.6MW to solar.

Enel will invest €90m for this wind farm’s construction

Enel will invest nearly €90m (£80.2m) to complete the wind project. Due to begin operations in the first half of 2024, the wind farm will generate nearly 220GWh of clean electricity while avoiding 180,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Electricity generated from the plant will be sold in the Russian wholesale market and will be supported by capacity payments.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “This latest award represents another major milestone for us in Russia, after the recent start of construction of the Azov wind farm.

“We are further confirming our commitment to harness the country’s renewable potential and diversify its generation mix, while contributing our renowned expertise in the development, construction and operation of renewable projects.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to work relentlessly on the consolidation and further expansion of our Group’s renewable footprint in Russia, thereby pursuing an increasingly sustainable business model.”

Besides the latest wind project, Enel Russia was awarded the 90MW Azov wind farm, which is presently being constructed and is due to be commissioned next year and the 201MW Murmansk wind farm, in a tender issued in 2017.

In 2013, the Russian government started launching the annual tenders to meet its targets of 4.5% of energy generation from renewables and 5.4 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2024.