The new 256MW expansion of the solar plant is anticipated to start operations in 2021. (Credit: Valentin J-W from Pixabay)

Enel, through its Brazilian renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power Brasil Participações (EGPB), has commenced commercial operations from the 133MW expansion of the 475MW São Gonçalo solar PV plant.

The São Gonçalo plant, located in the municipality of São Gonçalo do Gurguéia, Brazil, is one of the largest PV facilities in South America.

The construction of the 133MW expansion of the solar facility involved an investment of around R$422m ($77.7m).

Enel Green Power CEO and global power generation business line head Salvatore Bernabei said: “Bringing online the first expansion of our record-breaking São Gonçalo solar park is a major step forward for Enel in Brazil, strengthening our position as leaders in the country’s solar generation market.

“Despite the challenges imposed by the current scenario, we recently started construction of 1.3GW of renewable capacity in Brazil, which includes a new 256 MW section of the São Gonçalo solar park.

“We remain committed to further contributing to the country’s growing electricity sector and leading the green recovery in Brazil as we have been doing worldwide.”

Enel has started the construction of 133MW extension of the São Gonçalo do Gurguéia solar park in August 2019.

The construction of São Gonçalo’s first 475MW section was began in October 2018, with the grid connection taking place in January 2020.

The new 256MW expansion, which began its construction in 2020, is anticipated to start operations in 2021, bringing the total capacity of São Gonçalo to 864MW.

Once completed, the 864MW São Gonçalo solar park will comprise more than 2.2 million solar panels, generating more than 2.2TWh per annum.

The solar facility is expected to eliminate the emission of more than 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere annually.

Enel claimed that São Gonçalo is first plant in Brazil to use bifacial solar modules that capture solar energy from both sides of the panel.