The new wind farm in Oklahoma will power up more than 100,000 homes and offset over 676,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year

Enel Green Power's Chisholm View wind farm. (Credit: Enel Green Power North America)

Enel Green Power North America has broken ground on the 250MW 25 Mile Creek wind project in Ellis County in the US state of Oklahoma.

Construction on the new wind farm will involve nearly 350 people.

Expected to begin operations by the end of next year, the 25 Mile Creek wind project will have 60 turbines.

The wind farm will produce more than 1.1TWh of energy each year to power up over 100,000 homes. It will also offset more than 676,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Economic benefits to be offered by the new facility include providing $34m in new local tax revenue in addition to more than $56m in payments to landowners through its lifetime.

According to Enel Green Power, the 25 Mile Creek wind project is its 12th wind farm in Oklahoma. The company said that with the new construction, its Oklahoma wind portfolio will now surpass $3bn in investment.

Including the new wind farm, the company will have more than 1.7GW of operating capacity in Oklahoma.

Enel Green Power US and Canada head Georgios Papadimitriou said: “As we continue celebrating 10 years after Enel Green Power first broke ground in Oklahoma, we’re excited to reach a major milestone of investment in the Sooner State.

“Oklahoma’s leaders know that a responsible, sustainable energy policy strengthens rural communities and attracts top-tier businesses – that’s why the state is one of America’s leaders for renewables.

“We look forward to deepening our relationships in Oklahoma, a state that is home to many of our employees and their families.”

The Enel subsidiary, currently, has more than 2.5GW of new wind and solar projects under construction in the US. Included in these is the 140MW Rockhaven wind farm in Oklahoma, which will be located near the company’s operating 150MW Origin wind farm.

The Rockhaven wind farm, which broke ground in May 2021, is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of this year.