The company’s subsidiary is also adding new storage capacity of 319MW

Enel Green Power to retrofit 57MW battery storage system at the Roadrunner solar farm. (Credit: Enel Green Power North America)

Enel Green Power North America has commenced construction on five new renewable energy and battery storage projects in the US, representing more than 1.5GW and 319MW of capacity, respectively.

Included in these are three hybrid renewable and storage projects and also the company’s largest solar power plant in the US.

Located in Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the new wind, solar, and hybrid projects will produce more than 4.1TWh of renewable electricity annually. This will be enough electricity to power more than 525,000 households in the US annually.

The projects which broke ground are the 639.6MW Roseland solar and storage, the 270MWBlue Jay solar and storage, the 263MW Ranchland wind and storage, the 200MW Alta Farms wind project, and the 140MW Rockhaven wind project.

Scheduled to begin operations in the second half of next year, the Roseland project will be Enel Green Power North America’s largest solar plant in North America.

The facility, which is being built in Falls County, will be paired with a battery storage system of 59MW capacity.

The Blue Jay solar and storage project will also be paired with a 59MW battery storage system. Scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year, the solar and storage project is being built in Grimes County, Texas.

On the other hand, the Ranchland facility is being built across the Callahan and Eastland counties in Texas. It will be paired with a battery system having 87MW capacity.

The wind and storage project is slated to be commissioned in Q1 2022.

The Alta Farms wind project is being built in DeWitt County. It is anticipated to start operations in the latter half of next year.

The Rockhaven wind project, on the other hand, is being constructed across Garvin and Carter counties near the company’s operating 150MW Origin wind farm.

Enel Green Power North America expects Rockhaven to begin commercial operation by the end of this year.

Additionally, the Enel subsidiary will retrofit 57MW battery storage systems to the operating 500MW High Lonesome wind farm and 497MW Roadrunner solar farm in West Texas. Construction on the battery systems is expected to commence this summer.

Enel Green Power CEO and Enel global power generation business line head Salvatore Bernabei said: “The American transition to clean energy is unstoppable, and Enel Green Power North America is playing a leading role.

“With more than 2 GW now under construction in the United States, more than ever before, we are creating value with communities, partners, and our entire value chain, helping meet the ambitious clean energy targets of policymakers and businesses alike.”