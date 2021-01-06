The solar project is expected go generate sufficient electricity to power approximately 150,000 Spanish households

Encavis connectd Talayuela to the grid on schedule. (Credit: ENCAVIS.)

Germany-based wind and solar park operator Encavis has connected the 300MW Talayuela solar park into the high-voltage power grid in Span.

Talayuela is the largest solar park within the portfolio of the company. It is expected to generate 600 million units of electricity a year, which will be sufficient to electrify approximately 150,000 Spanish households.

The solar project features modules supplied by Canadian Solar.

Encavis said that the on-schedule grid connection of Talayuela project follows the grid connection of its La Cabrera project.

In November 2020, Encavis connected the La Cabrera project, with a generation capacity of around 200MW, to the grid in Spain.

Encavis had acquired 80% stake in the Talayuela solar park from Solarcentury in October 2018.

Encavis CEO Dierk Paskert said: “We will profit strongly from the growing market for long-term private power purchase agreements (PPAs) in many other European countries, as in Spain, in the future.”

Encavis CFO Christoph Husmann said: “Only from the two Spanish solar parks, we will generate additional subsidy-free sales of more than EUR 36 million this year, as well as additional EBITDA of more than €27m.”

In September 2019, Encavis signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with an international energy company to sell power generated from the Talayuela solar facility.

Encavis is an independent power producer (IPP), engaged in producing electricity from renewable energies, along with acquiring and operating solar parks and onshore wind farms in ten European countries.

Its total generation capacity has currently reached more than 2.6GW.

In September last year, the company in partnership with GreenGo Energy has announced plans to develop a new 250GWh subsidy-free solar project in Denmark.

Named Project M30, the solar project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 62,000 Danish homes.