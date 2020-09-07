The solar project will generate enough clean energy to power more than 62,000 Danish homes

The solar project will have 250GWh of annual power generating capacity. (Credit: Unsplash/Chelsea.)

GreenGo Energy, along with its partner Encavis, has announced plans to develop a new subsidy-free solar project in Denmark, with 250GWh of annual power generating capacity.

To be located in Brønderslev Municipality, the solar project is named Project M30 and it will generate enough clean energy to power more than 62,000 Danish homes.

Brønderslev Municipality Mayor Mikael Klitgaard said: “First and foremost, I am very proud that our municipality has chosen to proceed with the plans for the establishment of this ambitious solar park.

“Secondly, I am pleased that the financing is already secured. We look forward to benefit from green solar energy within a few years from now.”

GreenGo and Encavis announced their partnership in May

GreenGo and Encavis announced their partnership in May this year, to develop and finance a portfolio of more than 500MW utility scale subsidy-free solar projects in Denmark.

Under a co-created full cycle partnership model, Encavis will acquire projects early on and ensure financing through to COD.

The Project M30 is the first in the Mermaid project portfolio to be executed by GreenGo and later financed by Encavis.

GreenGo CEO Karsten Nielsen said: “Encavis AG, with their significant and deep experience in solar across Europe is an ideal partner for M30.

“Besides bringing full cycle financing, Encavis helps structure and optimize the project through the execution process, and brings broad access to potential PPA counterparties.”

Currently, GreenGo has over 3GW of solar and storage project assets in various stages of development in selected US states and Scandinavia.

Encavis is engaged in acquiring and operating solar parks and onshore wind farms in ten European countries.