Image: The Chatham-Kent rural expanded pipeline has become operational in Canada. Photo: courtesy of outgunned21/FreeImages.

Enbridge Gas has commissioned its $19.1m Chatham-Kent rural pipeline expansion project in Ontario, Canada.

The pipeline delivers natural gas to meet a rising agricultural, commercial and industrial demand in Chatham-Kent.

It also supplies natural gas to surrounding areas, including the greenhouse market.

Enbridge Gas southwest region operations director said: “This project invested in much-needed natural gas infrastructure to unlock over $260M of development potential in Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas, Chatham-Kent is now well positioned for growth.

“New and existing commercial and industrial customers can now benefit from the added capacity and related benefits this expansion provides.”

Details of the Chatham-Kent rural pipeline expansion

Enbridge Gas constructed a 500m pipeline with 12inch diameter near Dover Centre and a 13km, 8inch pipeline within road allowance from its existing Panhandle natural gas transmission system at Simpson Road Station (west of Tupperville), and proceeding south of Simpson Road to Base Line Road and then east of Base Line Road to the end point near the intersection of Base Line Road and Kent Bridge Road, east of Dresden.

Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker said: “Chatham-Kent’s expanded access to natural gas sends a clear signal that our province and the community is open for business.

“Our government knows that improving access to affordable natural gas makes a real difference in people’s bottom lines. I am pleased that this natural gas pipeline is in service so it can bring benefits to Chatham-Kent businesses and families.”

According to the company, the pipeline was planned, built and operated to meet or exceed all applicable safety codes and regulations.

Following the completion of the project, Enbridge Gas’s ongoing pipeline maintenance programme will start ensuring that the pipeline system continues to operate safely and reliably.

In November, Enbridge Gas had commissioned its $105.7m Kingsville transmission reinforcement pipeline in Ontario, Canada.

