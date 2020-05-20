The pre-FEED is for the provision of midstream infrastructure and services to gas, which will potentially be produced from the Judith gas field.

The pre-FEED study is expected to be completed in four months. (Credit: FreeImages/QR9iudjz0)

Australian diversified energy company Emperor Energy has signed an agreement with APA Group for pre-front end engineering design (Pre-FEED) of gas delivery pipelines and the processing plant for the Judith gas field.

The pre-FEED is for the provision of midstream infrastructure and services to gas, which will potentially be produced from the Judith gas field.

The study will include the pre-FEED design of a gas processing facility to operate adjacent to the existing APA’s Orbost gas processing facility.

It will also provide the concept design for a 40km subsea pipeline from the field to a shoreline crossing, and the pre-FEED design for an export pipeline to the Eastern gas pipeline which is located north of Orbost.

Judith gas field has a 2C contingent gas resource of 150 Bcf

Scheduled to commence in July, the pre-FEED study is expected to be completed in four months.

Located within the VIC/P47 Permit in the offshore Gippsland Basin, Victoria, the Judith gas field has a 2C contingent gas resource of 150 Bcf.

Emperor Energy said: “The design basis for the Pre-FEED is 80mmscf/d (90TJ/day) of sales gas across a 25-year project life with gas processing to meet the AS4564 gas sales specification.

“Emperor Energy and APA established a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) relating to the Judith Gas Project in October 2019. The Pre-FEED Agreement is the first Binding Agreement progressing from the MOU.”

In 2018, the Australian government blocked the proposal from a consortium which is led by Hong Kong-based CK Infrastructure (CKI) to acquire APA Group for A$12.98bn ($9.45bn) on grounds that the deal was not in the interest of the nation.