The pre-FEED is for the provision of midstream infrastructure and services to gas, which will potentially be produced from the Judith gas field.
Australian diversified energy company Emperor Energy has signed an agreement with APA Group for pre-front end engineering design (Pre-FEED) of gas delivery pipelines and the processing plant for the Judith gas field.
The pre-FEED is for the provision of midstream infrastructure and services to gas, which will potentially be produced from the Judith gas field.
The study will include the pre-FEED design of a gas processing facility to operate adjacent to the existing APA’s Orbost gas processing facility.
It will also provide the concept design for a 40km subsea pipeline from the field to a shoreline crossing, and the pre-FEED design for an export pipeline to the Eastern gas pipeline which is located north of Orbost.
Judith gas field has a 2C contingent gas resource of 150 Bcf
Scheduled to commence in July, the pre-FEED study is expected to be completed in four months.
Located within the VIC/P47 Permit in the offshore Gippsland Basin, Victoria, the Judith gas field has a 2C contingent gas resource of 150 Bcf.
Emperor Energy said: “The design basis for the Pre-FEED is 80mmscf/d (90TJ/day) of sales gas across a 25-year project life with gas processing to meet the AS4564 gas sales specification.
“Emperor Energy and APA established a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) relating to the Judith Gas Project in October 2019. The Pre-FEED Agreement is the first Binding Agreement progressing from the MOU.”
In 2018, the Australian government blocked the proposal from a consortium which is led by Hong Kong-based CK Infrastructure (CKI) to acquire APA Group for A$12.98bn ($9.45bn) on grounds that the deal was not in the interest of the nation.