The BTU plant will be fully operational by 20 March 2020

South Side Landfill president Mike Balkema, EDL North American Operations head Jim Grant, Kinetrex Energy president and CEO Aaron Johnson and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (Credit: EDL.)

EDL, along with its joint venture partners Kinetrex Energy and South Side Landfill has inaugurated the new Indy High BTU plant, located at the Indianapolis South Side Landfill.

The BTU plant, which is said to convert landfill methane gas into approximately 8 million gallons of pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) annually, would be fully operational by 20 March 2020.

EDL North American Operations, central region head Jim Grant said: “Indy High BTU will reduce methane emissions by approximately 17,000 tons per year, and carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 41,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to emissions from almost 47 million gallons of gasoline consumption.

“We are excited to harness the full potential of RNG to help decarbonize the transportation industry.”

Indy High BTU plant will start supplying RNG to Kinetrex Energy

The Indy High BTU, as one of the largest RNG plants in Indiana, will contribute towards creating a local renewable resource and reducing the fuel costs.

In addition, the RNG plant will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions in Central Indiana, equivalent to taking off around 19,000 passenger cars from the road annually.

The construction at Indy High BTU plant has been completed, and is expected to start supplying RNG to Kinetrex Energy, which will convert it into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and sell to Midwest transportation fleets.

Under a six-year agreement signed recently with UPS, Kinetrex will supply the global shipping company with up to 52.5 million gallons of LNG for its Class 8, LNG-powered fleets in Chicago, Toledo, Columbus, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

Kinetrex Energy president and CEO Aaron Johnson said: “Indy High BTU is a major milestone for Kinetrex Energy, our partners and central Indiana. The plant strengthens our position as leaders in the creation of renewable fuel and natural gas delivery.

“The RNG from the landfill will replace over 8 million gallons of diesel. RNG is cheaper than diesel and significantly reduces the emission of methane and other greenhouse gases.”