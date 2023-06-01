Through the partnership, which is subject to a merger clearance anticipated in the next months, the 50-50 JV partners expect to advance the two offshore floating projects to achieve the Irish government's goal of attaining 2GW of floating wind in development by 2030

EDF signs JV agreement with Simply Blue to develop the Western Star and Emerald floating offshore wind projects. (Credit: Jose Antonio Alba from Pixabay)

EDF Renewables Ireland has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Irish offshore clean energy developer Simply Blue Group to develop the 1.35GW Western Star and 1.3GW Emerald floating offshore wind projects in Ireland.

Through the partnership, the 50-50 JV partners expect to advance the two floating wind projects to achieve the Irish government’s goal of attaining 2GW of floating wind in development by the end of this decade.

Put together, the two floating wind farms will produce enough low-carbon electricity to power nearly two million Irish homes.

EDF Renewables UK and Ireland CEO Matthieu Hue said: “Emerald and Western Star will complement our flagship, fixed-bottom foundation, Codling Wind Park development off the east coast of Ireland, diversifying our offshore portfolio in Ireland and strengthening our position as a key player in the UK and Irish offshore markets.”

The Western Star floating offshore wind project will be located in the Atlantic Ocean, at least 35km off the west coast of Clare in waters that are about 110m deep. It is currently at the scoping phase, which is the second stage of an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Public consultation for the floating offshore wind project is now open.

The Emerald floating offshore wind project will be situated in the Celtic Sea off the south coast of Cork.

Upon the completion of the project, it is expected to produce about 4,380GWh of clean energy per year sufficient to deliver electricity to over one million households.

Besides, the Emerald project is anticipated to offset the equivalent of 21.5% of current fossil fuel derived electricity in Ireland.

Both the floating wind projects are expected to utilise the innovative floating offshore wind (FOW) technology, allowing the turbines to be located far from shore.

Simply Blue Group CEO Sam Perks said: “Simply Blue are delighted to partner with EDF Renewables to deliver these strategic assets and to deliver Ireland’s first floating offshore wind farms.

“As an international renewable energy company, EDF Renewables are major players in the energy transition worldwide, ensuring alignment with Simply Blue’s culture and commitment to making a positive impact on climate, biodiversity and coastal communities.”

The JV agreement is subject to a merger clearance anticipated in the coming months.