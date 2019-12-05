SENA will purchase 132MW portion of the total 500MW to be generated by the solar project

Image: EDF Renewables, SENA sign PPA for Palen solar project in California. Photo: courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

French energy company EDF Renewables North America and Shell Energy North America (SENA), have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy electricity generated by Palen solar project in California.

As per the terms of the deal, SENA will purchase 132MW portion of the of the PalenSolar site known as Maverick 7 solar project.To be located in Riverside County, California, Palen Solar project will be built on 3,140 acres of federal lands within a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, which are administered by the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

EDF Renewables power marketing vice president Dai Owen said: “The project uniquely positions the Company to help load-serving entities meet their long-term carbon goals and obligations under California’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) by offering smaller tranches at industry-leading prices.”

SENA will also purchase environmental attributes of the solar project

Under the terms of the deal, SENA will also buy 100% of the environmental attributes associated with the Maverick 7 solar project, including the renewable energy credits and capacity of the solar project.

The project was issued Record of Decision (ROD) by BLM in October last year, marking the completion the federal permitting process.

Further, the project is expected to deliver clean electricity by the end of 2021.

Shell Energy North America president Glenn Wright said: “We continually look for opportunities to increase the supply of renewable power in California while simultaneously reducing Shell’s carbon footprint.

“Customers and communities are demanding a shift in the way their power is generated, and the Maverick 7 Solar Project allows us to deliver a cleaner, sustainable energy solution.”

EDF Renewables said that the deal was built on previously announced PPA between SENA and the company for another part of the Palen Solar Project last year.

In July this year, EDF Renewables and Total Eren signed four 25-year long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for four solar projects totaling 716MW capacity in Northern India.