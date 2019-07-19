EDF Renewables entered into an agreement to sell the Merricourt wind farm to Otter Tail back in 2016

Image: EDF Renewables closes sale of 150MW wind farm to Otter Tail. Photo: Courtesy of VIVIANE MONCONDUIT/Pixabay.

EDF Renewables North America has completed the sale of the 150MW Merricourt wind farm to Otter Tail Power, a subsidiary of Otter Tail.

The deal was first announced in 2016, under which EDF Renewables will construct the wind farm, which is scheduled to be completed next year. The construction was undertaken on a turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract.

EDF Renewables will hand over the wind project to Otter Tail upon completion

As per the deal, EDF Renewables will hand over the project to Otter Tail once the wind farm’s construction has been completed.

Located near Merricourt, about 24km south of Edgeley, North Dakota, in McIntosh and Dickey Counties, the wind farm could create over 150 construction jobs and 10 long-term, full-time jobs, along with injecting millions of dollars in economic benefits to the local region.

EDF Renewables power marketing director Sohinaz Sotoudeh said: “EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Otter Tail Power Company to deliver competitively-priced, clean energy to its customers through the Merricourt Wind Project.

“North Dakota’s abundant wind resource and supportive regulatory environment combine to create an opportunity for an economic boost to the local economy through new construction and operations jobs, expanded tax base, and recurring, long-term income for participating landowners.”

When the wind farm begins operation next year, it will generate enough clean energy to power about 65,000 Dakota households.

To be situated on 13,700 acres of land, the wind farm will be powered by 75 of Vestas V110-2.0MW wind turbines. Vestas was expected to manufacture the wind turbine components at its Colorado facilities.

Otter Tail Power Company president Tim Rogelstad said: “We project that by 2021 our customers will receive approximately 30 percent of their energy from renewable resources we own or secure through power purchase agreements.

“The Merricourt Wind Farm will be the largest capital project in our company’s history.”

In March, EDF Renewables North America entered into a build and transfer agreement (BTA) with Tucson Electric Power (TEP) for the 247.4MW Oso Grande Wind Project.

On behalf of TEP, EDF Renewables is responsible for the development of the project, management the construction process. Construction could begin later this year and full operations are expected by the end of next year.

This wind farm will be located in southeastern New Mexico and will be powered by 61 wind turbines. Power generated from the wind farm will be delivered to Tucson through existing transmission lines that connect to TEP’s transmission system in Arizona.