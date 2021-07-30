Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of the company, has commissioned the Pflugerville solar facility

Pflugerville facility to generate enough energy to power approximately 27,000 homes. (Duke Energy Corporation.)

Electric power company Duke Energy has commissioned the 144MW Pflugerville solar farm in Travis County, Texas, US.

Located a 932-acre site, the solar facility will be able generate enough energy to power approximately 27,000 homes. It features nearly 489,600 Canadian Solar bifacial BiKu modules.

Energy generated from the Texas solar project will be sold to Austin Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a non-regulated commercial brand of the company, has brought the solar facility in Texas into commercial operation.

Pflugerville marks the fifth utility scale solar facility to be commissioned by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions in Texas.

Earlier this year, the company commenced construction of a sixth solar facility, the 250MW Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Navarro County, Texas. It is expected to come online by the end of 2022.

Duke Energy executive vice president, chief strategy and commercial officer Brian Savoy said: “Renewables are playing a major role as we make strong progress toward our ambitious climate goals of at least 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

“This next decade will be our biggest ever, and we’re well on our way to exceeding our decarbonization goals by growing our renewables portfolio to 16 GW by 2025 and 24 GW by 2030.”

With the commissioning of the Pflugerville facility, Duke Energy now owns, operates, or purchases more than 10GW of solar and wind energy throughout the US.

The portfolio of US-based renewable energy provider includes around 200 sites in 22 states, with new projects under construction in Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas.

Energy generated from its current renewables portfolio is estimated to be sufficient to serve the equivalent of approximately 2.4 million homes and businesses.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions president Chris Fallon said: “For more than a decade, Duke Energy has been delivering low-cost renewable power to our customers.

“These projects deliver significant economic and environmental benefits, while providing unique sustainability solutions for our customers and communities.”