T-Mobile has 12-year purchase agreement for the wind energy produced by the project

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions,* a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), today announced the commercial operation of the 182-megawatt (MW) Maryneal Windpower project in Nolan County, Texas.

The Maryneal project increases Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions’ U.S. wind capacity to over 3,000 MW. The site will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of more than 54,000 U.S. homes.

In 2019, Sprint, now part of T-Mobile, signed a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 173.3 MW of the wind generated by the project. The VPPA agreement, which will settle on an as-generated basis tied to Maryneal Windpower’s real-time energy output, will enable T-Mobile to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and will match approximately 9% of T-Mobile’s energy consumption.

“Projects like Maryneal Windpower play a huge role in T-Mobile’s commitments to fight climate change and bring us another step closer to achieving our goal of using 100% renewable energy by the end of 2021 – even after our merger with Sprint in 2020 almost doubled our company footprint,” said Brigitta Witt, T-Mobile vice president of Social Impact and Sustainability. “Working with companies like Duke Energy, we’re able to make a positive impact not only on the environment but also in the local community – it’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany wind project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, Maryneal Windpower created approximately 200 jobs during peak construction. Additionally, the site will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to participating landowners.

“Wind projects such as Maryneal contribute to a cleaner, stronger economy and help create a more diverse energy infrastructure in Texas,” said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. “We’re excited to work with T-Mobile to create jobs, strengthen the local economy and generate clean energy, while also helping them address their renewable energy goal.”

The long-term VPPA complements T-Mobile’s long-standing sustainability strategy, which includes reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, conserving natural resources such as water and paper, eliminating waste from all corners of the business and responsibly recycling waste when possible. Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services advised T-Mobile on the Maryneal VPPA, supporting project selection and negotiations.

Wanzek Construction was the contractor for the project, and Nordex USA supplied 38 4.8-MW wind turbines for the site. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will perform the site’s long-term maintenance and operations.

As one of the nation’s top renewable energy providers, Duke Energy plans to reach 16 GW of renewable energy by the end of 2025 and 47 GW by 2050.

Source: Company Press Release