The new solar facility is spread across 630 acres of land in Beaufort County, South Carolina

Image: Dominon Energy purchased Seabrook Solar project from First Solar . Photo: courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

US-based power and energy company Dominion Energy has acquired 72MW solar power project Seabrook Solar from photovoltaic manufacturing company First Solar.

The financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

The new solar facility will spread over 630 acres of land in Beaufort County, South Carolina and will provide power and renewable energy to Dominion Energy South Carolina as per the pre-existing power purchase agreement.

Construction on the Seabrook Solar facility has already started and is expected to be operation later in 2019.

Upon completion, Seabrook Solar will be one of the largest solar projects in the Palmetto State.

Dominion Energy South Carolina, which serves 739,000 electric customers primarily in Midlands and Low Country, has signed contracts for over 1GW of solar capacity.

It also serves 384,000 natural gas customers primarily in Midlands, Low Country and Pee Dee.

Dominion Energy electric operations president Keller Kissam said: “South Carolina, through the General Assembly and Governor McMaster, has expressed an interest in the benefits of renewable energy.

“Dominion Energy South Carolina already has 500MW of utility-scale solar projects that are operating in our service area.

“We are excited to add to our supply of low-cost, clean energy with this post-merger solar project in South Carolina.

“We look forward to continuing our work with developers to collaboratively and cost-effectively create a lower-carbon future for our state.”

Recently, the Commonwealth of Virginia has signed a 420MW renewable energy contract with Dominion Energy.

Under the terms of the contract, Dominion Energy will supply clean energy from renewable sources, which will be used to power state-owned buildings, facilities and universities in Virginia.

Headquartered in Richmond, Dominion Energy serves about 7.5m customers in 18 states. The company expects to reduce its generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions by 55% by 2030.