Image: Dominion Energy has signed a 420MW renewable energy supply contract with the Commonwealth of Virginia. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.

US-based Dominion Energy has signed a 420MW renewable energy supply contract with the Commonwealth of Virginia in the US.

Under the terms of the contract, state-owned buildings, facilities, and universities in the state will be powered by clean energy, supplied by Dominion Energy from renewable sources.

The agreement includes 75MW onshore wind energy from Apex Clean Energy and four proposed solar projects with a combined capacity of 345MW, which is expected to come online in the next three years subject to pending local approvals.

The solar projects include the 88MW Belcher Solar in Louisa County, the 70MW Bedford Solar in the City of Chesapeake, and the 90MW Walnut Solar in King and Queen County. The remaining capacity will come from the fourth solar project that is yet to be named.

According to the company, the total power generated from the current projects and previously announced solar projects is expected to fulfil 45% of the state government’s annual energy use.

Governor Ralph Northam said: “My administration is committed to combating climate change and advancing the clean energy economy.

“It has been a historic month for renewable energy in the Commonwealth, with this landmark contract, we are continuing to lead by example in cutting emissions, investing in clean energy, and ensuring a healthy world for future generations.”

Agreement with Commonwealth of Virginia advances Dominion Energy’s efforts to have 3GW capacity by 2022

Furthermore, the contract will help the company attain its goal of having 3GW of solar and wind resources in operation or under development by 2022. The company claims to have fulfilled nearly 40% of this promise.

Dominion Energy chairman, president, and CEO Thomas Farrell said: “We share Governor Northam’s goal for a cleaner energy future here in Virginia. Working to achieve this goal is the right thing to do for our customers, for communities we serve, for employees and for our business.

“Partnerships like this one are vital to reducing carbon emissions, and we’re proud to be able to work with the Commonwealth to provide clean energy for its operations across Virginia.”

In September, Dominion Energy acquired two solar projects with a combined capacity of 95MW from Savion, a subsidiary of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.

The solar projects acquired by Dominion Generation, a 100% subsidiary of Dominion Energy, include the 80MW Greensville Solar facility located near Emporia in Greensville County and the 15MW Myrtle Solar project located in the City of Suffolk.

Dominion Energy aims to reduce carbon emissions from power generating facilities by 55% between 2005 and 2030. It has also further committed to reducing gas asset methane emissions by 50% since 2010 levels.