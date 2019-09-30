The power generated from the two sites as well as the renewable energy credits will be sold to telecommunications company T-Mobile USA under long-term contracts

US-based Dominion Energy has acquired two solar projects with a combined capacity of 95MW from Savion, a subsidiary of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.

The solar projects acquired by Dominion Generation, a 100% subsidiary of Dominion Energy, include the 80MW Greensville Solar facility located near Emporia in Greensville County and the 15MW Myrtle Solar project located in City of Suffolk.

The solar plants are expected to be operational by 2020.

The power generated from the two sites as well as the renewable energy credits will be sold to telecommunications company T-Mobile USA under long-term contracts.

T-Mobile president and chief operating officer Mike Sievert said: “T-Mobile is all in on sustainability and has made a commitment through RE100 to source 100 percent renewable energy by 2021.

“This partnership with Dominion Energy and adding the Myrtle and Greensville solar projects to our portfolio is playing a big part in our progress, helping bring us to 95 percent of our goal!”

Dominion Energy plans to add 3,000MW of solar and wind projects by 2022

In 2018, Dominion Energy had initiated a programme to add 3,000MW of solar and wind generation to the electric grid in Virginia by the end of 2022. So far, the company has announced plans or power purchase agreements (PPAs) for around 675MW to reach 20% of the target set in 2018.

Dominion Energy’s Power Generation Group executive vice president and president and CEO Paul Koonce said: “We are proud to partner with T-Mobile to provide clean energy for its operations across the company.

“Cleaner energy on the grid benefits everyone, and we’re looking to find similar customer solutions in the states where we do business.”

According to the company, the 3000MW of electricity capacity can power 750,000 households when the facilities are producing energy.

Dominion Energy aims to reduce carbon emissions from its power generating facilities 80% between 2005 and 2050.

As of the end of 2018, the company has already more than halfway in attaining the target.

In April, Dominion Energy had announced plans to add six new solar facilities totaling 350MW to power Facebook’s operations in the states of Virginia and North Carolina.