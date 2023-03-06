In addition, to the newly announced contract on the RSV vessel Geoholm, DOF has just signed another contract to perform survey services for the same period

DOF Subsea secures contracts offshore Brazil. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

DOF Subsea is pleased to announce that Petrobras has exercised an option for the diving support vessel Skandi Achiever, including ROV and diving services. The new commitment will now run until February 2024 and has commenced in direct continuation with the current commitment.

In addition, to the newly announced contract on the RSV vessel Geoholm, DOF has just signed another contract to perform survey services for the same period.

The contracts have a combined value in excess of USD 35 million for the firm period.

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, stated: “I am very happy with the contract awards securing utilisation of our personnel in Brazil and one of our key assets in the Group, Skandi Achiever. The contract award also confirms our strong position and track record in Brazil and strengthens our long relationship with Petrobras”.

Source: Company Press Release