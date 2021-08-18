The fifth phase of the solar park is expected to provide clean energy to more than 270,000 residences in Dubai

HH Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurating solar park. (Credit: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.)

UAE has opened the 300MW first stage of the 900MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, located in Saih Al-Dahal, about 50km south of Dubai.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is executing the solar project using an Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

In partnership with the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC), DEWA has formed Shuaa Energy 3 to implement the project.

DEWA said that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be the world’s largest single-site solar park, with a planned total capacity of 5GW by 2030.

Also, the solar park will contribute to the Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy, which includes providing 75% of its total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

DEWA MD and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “Commissioning the 300MW first stage of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park increases DEWA’s total capacity of clean energy to 1,310MW. This brings clean energy capacity in Dubai’s energy mix to around 10%.”

The project features the advanced solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies, which facilitates the solar radiation to reach the front and back of the panels, to increase generation.

The fifth phase of the solar park is expected to provide clean energy to more than 270,000 residences in Dubai, and reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

The fifth phase of the solar park is planned to be commissioned in stages until 2023.

In November 2019, DEWA announced that the consortium led by ACWA Power and GIC as preferred bidders to build and operate the fifth phase.

Furthermore, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also launched a project to study the feasibility of wind power generation in Hatta.

DEWA has identified the location for a wind farm with a total capacity of about 28MW, where the speed is currently being measured using a 150m metal tower.