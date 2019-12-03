Final investment decision of the Sangomar oil field development is subject to approval of the final field development and exploitation plan

Image: Woodside plans to make final investment decision for Sangomar field later this month. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

Australia’s Woodside Petroleum and its partners have submitted development and exploitation plan for the Sangomar field, formerly known as SNE, located offshore Senegal, to the Senegal government.

Located in the Sangomar Deep Offshore block, 100km south of Dakar, the SNE project will be the first offshore oil development in the African country should it receive approval and move ahead with its execution.

The final development and exploitation plan outlines the full field development in multiple phases.

The first phase of the offshore Senegal oil field development will involve the drilling of up to 23 oil production wells using a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a production capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

The FPSO will enable the integration of subsequentdevelopment phases for the Sangomar oil field, as well as future subsea tie-backsfrom other reservoirs and fields.

Final investment decision for Sangomar field expected later this month

Woodside said that the field’s final investment decision, which is expected to be taken later this month, is subject to securing approval for final field development and exploitation plan from the Senegal government, as well as joint venture approvals.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said: “The submission of the Exploitation Plan and authorisation request is the culmination of front-end engineering design activities. These are the final documents required by the Government ahead of granting approval to proceed.”

Scheduled to commence production in 2023, the field is expected to produce 645 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) including 485mmbbl of oil and 160mmboe of gas.

In August 2019, Woodside Energy (Senegal) awarded nine conditional contracts to Halliburton for drilling and completion services for phase 1 of the SNE field development project.

The contracts were for drilling, logging, cementing, lower completions, e-line/slick line, coiled tubing and well testing services.

Woodside holds a 35% stake in the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture, which will develop the SNE oil project. The other partners in the joint venture are Cairn Energy Senegal (40%), FAR (15%) and Senegal national oil company Petrosen (10%). Woodside is also the operator of Sangomar.