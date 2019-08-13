Contracts awarded to Halliburton for drilling, logging, cementing, lower completions, e-line/slick line, coiled tubing and well testing services

Image: Halliburton will provide drilling, logging, cementing services among others for the Senegal Deepwater Project. Photo: courtesy of D Thory from Pixabay.

Halliburton has received nine conditional contracts from Woodside Energy (Senegal) for drilling and completion services for phase 1 of the SNE field development project in Senegalese waters.

The contracts have been awarded for drilling, logging, cementing, lower completions, e-line/slick line, coiled tubing and well testing services.

Drilling campaign at SNE field offshore Senegal to commence in late 2020

Halliburton said that the drilling campaign is scheduled to commence in late 2020 or early 2021. It involves drilling and completing 18 wells with up to eight optional wells over an estimated 3-4 year term.

Halliburton Eurasia, Europe and Sub-Sahara Africa region senior vice-president Shannon Slocum said: “We are excited to win this work and to provide services from our multiple product service lines on what is likely to be the first deepwater oil development in Senegal.

“In addition to our services, Halliburton will invest in Senegal through constructing facilities, hiring local staff and potentially utilizing local vendors/suppliers.”

Halliburton plans to commence initial engineering work in Perth, Australia, later this year, and then will transfer to Dakar, Senegal next year.

The latest contract follows an earlier conditional contract awarded to Halliburton in 2018 for drilling and completion fluids services.

SNE deepwater oil field is located in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep Blocks within the Senegalese portion of the Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea Bissau Basin.

Claimed to be one of the world’s largest oilfields discovered in the last decade, the field is jointly owned by Crain Energy (40%), Woodside Energy (35%), FAR (15%) and PETROSEN (10%). Woodside Energy is the project operator.

First oil from the project is scheduled to flow in 2022 while the first phase of the project is expected to have a production capacity of around 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

