The two-year and six month contract will provide drilling and completion services to drive greater efficiency by applying pre-salt expertise and integrating multiple product offerings and technologies

Image: Halliburton awarded well construction and completions services for Libra Development in Brazil. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the execution of an integrated services contract with Petrobras for pre-salt development in the Santos Basin. The two-year and six month contract will provide drilling and completion services to drive greater efficiency by applying pre-salt expertise and integrating multiple product offerings and technologies.

“We are pleased to win this work and to collaborate with Petrobras to provide a tailored application of Halliburton technology,” said Anouar Fraija, vice president of Halliburton Brazil. “This contract is a testament to our continuous commitment to safety, superior service quality and helping operators maximize their asset value.”

Halliburton has an established track record in Brazil’s pre-salt fields, which have some of the most complex wells ever drilled, and require a broad scope of technologies and capabilities to achieve economical and operational success. Halliburton also maintains a technology center in Rio de Janeiro, which serves as a global center of expertise for deepwater innovation and training. The center’s capabilities allow Halliburton to translate offshore knowledge into new technologies that reduce uncertainty and increase efficiency and reliability.

Source: Company Press Release