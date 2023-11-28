Under the SPA, Delfin LNG will supply between 0.5 to 1.0 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Gunvor on a free-on-board (“FOB”) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana for a minimum duration of 15 years

Delfin Midstream signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor. (Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay)

Delfin Midstream Inc. (“Delfin” or the “Company”) and Gunvor Group Ltd announced that Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd (“Gunvor”) has entered into long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Delfin LNG LLC (“Delfin LNG”), a subsidiary of Delfin.

Under the SPA, Delfin LNG will supply between 0.5 to 1.0 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Gunvor on a free-on-board (“FOB”) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana for a minimum duration of 15 years.

Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading of Gunvor said: “We continue to support US LNG projects and unlock new sources to meet the growing global LNG demand while further expanding our supply portfolio. We look forward to a successful, long-term relationship with the Delfin LNG team as their project continues to progress.”

Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin said: “We are very pleased to have entered into a major long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor. This latest sale and purchase agreement further demonstrates our attractiveness as a long-term source of scalable, reliable, and clean LNG.”

Delfin has successfully been developing the Delfin LNG Deepwater Port project, which can support four FLNG vessels with a combined export capacity of up to 13.3 million tons per annum (“MTPA”). The Company has secured commercial agreements for LNG sales and liquefaction services and is in the final phase towards FID on its first three FLNG vessels.

