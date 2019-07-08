DeepOcean has secured a contract from Equinor for marine operations for the installation of the Vigdis boosting station.

Image: DeepOcean secures contract from Vigdis boosting station. Photo courtesy of DeepOcean.

The offshore work includes marine operations for rock removal, installation and tie-in of Subsea Lines and installation of Subsea Structures at the Vigdis and Snorre offshore fields. Various options for the Vigdis campaigns are also included.

The onshore project team will work out of DeepOcean’s offices in Haugesund, with offshore execution scheduled for 2020.

DeepOcean’s Commercial Director for Subsea Services, Rolf Ivar Sørdal, said: “DeepOcean is continuously working hard to develop efficient solutions for our customers and to deliver as promised. This award is a true recognition of our achievements, all founded on our dedicated workforce and their flexible and cooperative mindset during project execution.

“The project fits very well with our capabilities and construction vessel fleet, and we are pleased that Equinor again has trusted us with this exciting award. DeepOcean is looking forward to co-operating with Equinor to deliver a successful and safe project”.

Source: Company Press Release