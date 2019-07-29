China Southern Power Grid selects ABB’s Ability Ellipse APM to enhance its operational efficiency across its service area

Image: ABB’s Ability Ellipse APM at work. Photo: Courtesy of ABB.

Chinese electricity grid company China Southern Power Grid (CSG) has selected Ability Ellipse Asset Performance Management (APM) solution from ABB, to improve its operational efficiency.

The Chinese company, which serves more than 250 million people, aims to increase the longevity of its electrical grid by deploying ABB’s APM solution. The predictive maintenance software solution is expected to help track real-time data based on the performance of transformers and other critical power assets.

CSG owns a service area spanning the size of Egypt

CSG owns a service area that spans about one million square kilometres, equivalent to the size of Egypt, covering the provinces Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou and Hainan.

It also serves some of the power needs of neighbouring countries such as Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar. As energy consumption is expected to increase exponentially in Asia in the coming years, it is crucial to reliably assess critical power assets. ABB, with its Ability Ellipse APM software solution is expected to support CSG in this process.

ABB Grid Automation business head Massimo Danieli said: “ABB’s Ability Ellipse APM software integrates itself with CSG’s existing evaluation system, and besides enabling maintenance prioritization and asset renewal, helps in optimizing asset utilization, reducing maintenance expense and mitigating the risk of system disruptions and equipment failure.

“ABB Power Grids’ technology and software solutions are developed to enable a stronger, smarter and greener grid, which also goes hand in hand with CSG’s vision to build a smart, efficient, reliable, green and modern power grid for a direct and tangible benefit for millions of Chinese consumers.”

ABB claims that its Ability Ellipse APM solution offers health and performance insights to help prevent critical asset failures while optimising asset life cycle costs. The solution helps utilities leverage their online and offline data to drive more intelligent, risk-based approaches to asset management.