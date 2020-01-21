PEL 92 area is operated by Beach Energy with 75% stake while Cooper Energy holds 25% stake

The Rincon-3 well interacted 1.2m net oil column. (Credit: Pixabay/skeeze)

Australian oil and gas firm Cooper Energy and its joint venture partner Beach Energy have completed two-well appraisal programme of the Rincon oil field located in PEL 92 development area in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

The PEL 92 area is operated by Beach Energy with 75% stake while Cooper Energy owns the remaining 25% stake.

The Rincon campaign was aimed to test the southern extent of the field with Rincon-2 well, as well as the central part of the field between Rincon-1 and Rincon North-1 with Rincon-3.

Following the drilling programme, the Rincon-2 well was plugged and abandoned with oil shows in the McKinlay Member and Namur Sandstone.

Rincon-2 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,712m

The well was drilled to a total depth of 1,712m measured depth below rotary table (MDRT), and approximately 770m south-east of Rincon-1 well.

Cooper Energy also cased and suspended the Rincon-3 well as a future oil producer following drilling activity.

Drilled to a total depth of 1,735m MDRT, the Rincon-3 well interacted 1.2m net oil column across the McKinlay Member and Namur Sandstone reservoirs.

The firm confirmed the Rincon-3 connection of the Rincon field between Rincon-1 and Rincon North-1. The well is located approximately 820m north-west of Rincon-1 and 900m south-southwest of Rincon North-1.

The conclusion of the two-well appraisal programme also marks the completion of the 13 well appraisal programme carried out over the Parsons, Callawonga, Butlers and Rincon fields by the PEL 92 joint venture partners.

In December 2019, Cooper Energy and Beach Energy announced the commencement of four-well appraisal programme at the Butlers oil field, also located in PEL 92.

The four wells drilled at the Butlers field are Butlers-10, Butlers-11, Butlers-12, and Butlers-13.

Cooper Energy earlier said that the Bulters appraisal campaign, which aimed to test field limits, follows the successful completion of the Parsons and Callawonga campaigns.