Australian oil and gas firm Cooper Energy and its joint venture partner Beach Energy have commenced four-well appraisal programme at the Butlers oil field located in PEL 92 development area in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

The PEL 92 area is held by a joint venture of Beach Energy, which has 75% stake and is the operator, and Cooper Energy, which holds the remaining 25% stake.

Cooper Energy said that the latest Bulters appraisal campaign, which aims to test field limits, follows the successful completion of the Parsons and Callawonga campaigns.

The four wells in Butlers field that are planned to be drilled are Butlers-10, Butlers-11, Butlers-12, and Butlers-13.

Located approximately 540m south-east of Butlers-6, drilling of the Butlers-10 well will test the extension of the southeastern field boundary. It is planned to be drilled to a measured depth below rotary table (MDRT) of 1,659m.

With total depth predicted at 1,643m MDRT, the Butlers-11 well is located approximately 460m south-east of Butlers-4, It will be tested for the extension of the southern field boundary.

Drilling of the Butlers-12 well will test the south-western field boundary. Located 350m south-east of Butlers-1, the well is will have a total depth of 1,650m MDRT.

Located approximately 500m south-east of Butlers-2, the Butlers-13 well will be assessed for a possible field extension to the north, and has an estimated total well depth of 1,662m MDRT.

Wells to target primary producing reservoir Namur Sandstone

The company said that the wells will target the field’s primary producing reservoir Namur Sandstone.

The Butlers field is connected to the Lycium Hub facility via the PEL 92 pipeline through Callawonga oil field.

Cooper said that the appraisal wells will enable selection of development locations for future field development.

Each well in the campaign is expected to take nearly one week for completion, following which drilling campaign at the two wells is scheduled to commence at the Rincon oil field.

Last month, Cooper Energy started a 10-well appraisal programme in Cooper Basin, South Australia, following spudding of Callawonga-22 by the PEL 92 Joint Venture.