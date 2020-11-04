The company will be responsible for a hybrid gas and renewable energy solution to supply power for the project

The Coburn project’s existing site access road in WA. (Credit: Strandline Resources Limited)

Strandline Resources has selected Contract Power Australia, a power station constructor and operator, as the preferred contractor for the construction of a 32MW power facility to support the Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia.

Contract Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pacific Energy, will be responsible to build, own and operate (BOO) the power generation facilities for the project.

Located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, about 240km from the port of Geraldton, the Coburn project is designed as an advanced mineral sands operation, with mine life extending until 2045.

The appointment of Contract Power is said to be an important step in the development of the Coburn project and will see construction of a hybrid gas and renewable energy solution to supply power for the project.

To be located near the mineral separation plant (MSP), the power station will have a maximum demand capacity of 16MW and an average consumed power of 10MW.

Coburn’s power station will be fuelled by natural gas

Strandline said that the purpose-designed power station will be a low-cost and low-emission solution, fuelled by natural gas, solar power and battery storage technology.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said: “the appointment marked another key step in its strategy to bring Coburn into production and establishes an important relationship with Contract Power, a leader in sustainable clean energy generation in Western Australia.”

The company said that the power station will receive natural gas supplied by others under a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement.

The LNG will be trucked to an on-site storage and re-vapourisation facility supplied by Contract Power.

In August this year, Macmahon Holdings, a civil and surface mining business, has secured a contract from Strandline Resources to provide services for the Coburn project.