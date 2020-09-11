Jean-Sébastien Jacques leaves by 'mutual consent' after overseeing destruction of a key aboriginal heritage site in Australia

Jean-Sébastien Jacques has led Rio Tinto since 2016 (Credit: Rio Tinto)

Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques is to step down amid the fallout from the company’s destruction of the Juukan Gorge aboriginal heritage site in Western Australia.

Two other senior executives — iron ore boss Chris Salisbury and head of corporate relations Simone Niven — will also leave the company following stakeholder pressure for greater individual and corporate accountability for the incident.

On 24 May, the Anglo-Australian miner blasted two ancient cave shelters in the Pilbara region, linked to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura native people, as it carried out an expansion of its Brockman 4 iron ore mine.

Despite having the necessary permits to undertake the action, the firm has been criticised for not revising its plans following the discovery of new historical artefacts at the shelter, which show evidence of human habitation dating back 46,000 years.

Rio Tinto has been battling against the huge reputational damage caused by the incident, with both investor and aboriginal groups demanding a response.

It has since issued an apology for the incident, and is facing a parliamentary inquiry in which it has admitted missing “several opportunities” to avert the demolition of the cultural heritage site.

Last month, the company said the three executives would be docked a combined five million dollars from their bonus payments following an internal review, but the plan was criticised for not delivering sufficient accountability.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said: “What happened at Juukan was wrong and we are determined to ensure that the destruction of a heritage site of such exceptional archaeological and cultural significance never occurs again at a Rio Tinto operation.

“We are also determined to regain the trust of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people and other Traditional Owners.

“We have listened to our stakeholders’ concerns that a lack of individual accountability undermines the group’s ability to rebuild that trust and to move forward to implement the changes identified in the board review.”

Jacques, who has led the mining giant since 2016, will remain in his role until 31 March 2021, unless a successor is appointed beforehand. A process is now underway to select a new chief executive.

Salisbury will leave the company with immediate effect, to be replaced by Ivan Vella, who is the current managing director of rail, port and core services for the group’s iron ore business.

Simone Niven is to step down at the end of this year, with a new social performance team established to “strengthen oversight of communities and heritage practices”.