Commonwealth LNG and Baker Hughes sign strategic agreement. (Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay)

Commonwealth LNG announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Baker Hughes related to Commonwealth LNG’s liquefied natural gas facility under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Baker Hughes will work with Commonwealth LNG on maximizing the project’s output and minimizing emissions through the use of Baker Hughes’ LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbine technology – the most efficient in the 65+ MW power range. The LM9000 equipment order is expected to be granted in conjunction with financial close of the Commonwealth LNG project, which is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The collaboration will also feature other key Baker Hughes equipment, services and software in support of the project, including its proven compressor technology, spare parts, maintenance services and Cordant Asset Performance Management suite. Commonwealth LNG views its relationship with Baker Hughes as vital to ensuring that Commonwealth LNG commences production in early 2027.

Source: Company Press Release