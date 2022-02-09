Haisla Nation and Pembina take an important step closer to driving Indigenous-led economic growth and extending the global reach of Canadian LNG

The Haisla Nation-owned Cedar Liquefied Natural Gas Project (Cedar LNG) has reached key milestones for its proposed export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia. Cedar LNG is a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) and is strategically positioned to leverage Canada’s abundant natural gas supply and provide a critical, Indigenous-partnered solution to support the global clean energy transition.

With recent advancements in the project’s regulatory and engineering development, Haisla Nation Chief Councillor, Crystal Smith, is optimistic about what Cedar LNG means for the future of the region.

“The Cedar LNG project will be the largest First Nation-owned infrastructure project in Canada, creating jobs, contracting and other economic opportunities for the Haisla Nation, the community of Kitimat, neighbouring Indigenous Nations, and the local region,” says Smith. “Cedar LNG represents long-term growth for our region in a way that protects our land and environment, and we are excited to see the project move forward in its environmental assessment process with innovative technology and reduced environmental footprint.”

Environmental Assessment Certificate application submitted

Cedar LNG’s application for an Environmental Assessment Certificate (EAC) was recently submitted to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office, moving the project into the 180-day application review phase. This key project milestone comes following detailed studies, engineering and meaningful engagement with Indigenous and local communities.

“The submission of our application for an EAC represents another significant step forward in exporting Canadian LNG to overseas markets, while supporting long-term prosperity for the Haisla Nation and the region,” said Scott Burrows, Pembina’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “Each time we’ve returned to our design, whether to include community input or account for leading technology, we’ve made important improvements that have resulted in a superior project that respects the values of the local community and minimizes environmental effects.”

The Cedar LNG team looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Indigenous and local communities through the application review phase to address community interests and concerns, so that together, we are poised to successfully deliver this critically important project.

Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract awarded

Cedar LNG is also pleased to announce an agreement with Black & Veatch and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the Project’s proposed floating liquefaction, storage and offloading unit (the “FLNG”).

“Cedar LNG is rooted in meaningfully creating a low carbon, Indigenous-led business that respects local values and protects the environment,” said Doug Arnell, Cedar LNG CEO. “The Project’s low carbon footprint, coupled with the use of Black & Veatch and Samsung’s expertise and technology will result in a state-of-the-art facility the Haisla Nation, British Columbia and Canada can be proud of.”

Cedar LNG expects to make a final investment decision in 2023 following completion of the environmental assessment process. Subject to additional factors, including regulatory and other approvals, the expected in-service date for the project is in 2027.

