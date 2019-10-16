Springbok 3 is supported by a long term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA)

Capital Dynamics and independent solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy have announced the start of commercial operations of the 121MW Springbok 3 solar farm in California, US.

Located in Kern County, California, Springbok 3 is the third and final phase of the Springbok cluster, a 448MW solar development in the County. The solar project also includes a 1.5MWh lithium-ion battery storage system, the first battery system used at Capital Dynamics’ solar project.

Capital Dynamics acquired the stake in the project from 8minute Solar Energy last September.

Springbok 3 is supported by a long term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) on behalf of its participating member, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

Capital Dynamics clean energy infrastructure team managing director Benoit Allehaut said: “We are extremely proud to have reached commercial operation of the Springbok 3 solar project and are grateful for the hard work and efficiency of 8minute for their help in reaching this successful completion.

“This project continues our mission to develop state-of-the-art solar projects that provide clean and reliable energy to residents while assisting states to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and meet their energy independence goals.”

Springbok 3 can power more than 150,000 Los Angeles homes annually

The Springbok 3 solar farm will generate enough clean energy to power more than 150,000 Los Angeles households annually while avoiding greenhouse gas emissions equivalent of taking removing 110,000 cars from the road.

Additionally, during the construction phase, nearly 850 direct and 1,100 indirect jobs were created in the surrounding local communities.

8minute Solar Energy CEO and president Tom Buttgenbach said: “Los Angeles and LADWP are leading the world in showing that growing cities and growing economies can be powered by clean and reliable power from solar power plants. On a typical day, the Springbok solar cluster is delivering about 10% of the power needed to power the City of Los Angeles.

“The Capital Dynamics team, our dedicated partners, the County of Kern, and the outstanding local workforce were all critical in ensuring that we’re able to complete one of the largest solar projects in the state.”

