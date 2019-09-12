LADWP Board of Commission voted to approve power purchase agreements for the Eland Solar and Storage Center in the US

Image: The project involves construction of solar facilities with battery storage in the US. Photo: courtesy of jaidee from Pixabay.

8minute Solar Energy has signed power purchase agreements with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) for 400MW solar park with battery storage in California, US.

The LADWP Board of Commission voted to approve power purchase agreements for the Eland Solar and Storage Center, which is claimed to be the largest solar and battery energy storage system in the US.

The agreements, however, are subject to approval by the City Council.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said: “The climate crisis has never been more dire, but the solutions have never been clearer or cheaper — and Los Angeles is investing in renewable energy and cleaning our air as part of my DWP reform agenda.

“The Eland Solar and Storage Center will help us keep the lights on without the help of dirty fossil fuels — even when the sun isn’t shining — and power our progress toward a low-carbon, green-energy future.”

Eland Solar and Storage Center details

Located in Kern County, California, the project involves the construction of two large-scale solar facilities capable of capturing 400MW of solar energy and store up to 1,200MWh of energy.

Planned to be built in two phases, the project will distribute the power to meet peak demand, reducing the need for natural gas. It is scheduled for completion no later than 31 December 2023.

LADWP said in a statement: “The Eland proposal, which will be built in two phases, was selected out of a pool of 130 proposals because of the project’s scope and competitive price, which includes a fixed cost of less than 2 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for solar power, the lowest price offered in U.S. history.”

The project is expected to create over 700 jobs during the peak construction phase.

LADWP interim general manager Martin Adams said: “Eland Solar and Storage Center will offer reliable, cost-competitive energy as we expand solar and other renewable resources to meet our aggressive climate change goals.”

Earlier this year, NV Energy selected 8minute Solar Energy to develop the Southern Bighorn Solar & Storage Centre in Nevada.