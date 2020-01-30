Under the contract, Vestas will supply its V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 power optimised mode

Stena Renewables selects Vestas to supply turbines. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has received an order from Swedish energy company Stena Renewables to supply wind turbines for its 155MW Åby-Alebo wind project, located in Mönsterås Municipality, Sweden.

For the wind project, the company will supply 36 of V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3MW power optimised mode. It will also supply its VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, which is expected to lower turbine downtime and optimise energy output.

The contract also includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines along with a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are delighted to continue our strong collaboration with our valued business partner Stena Renewables AB.

“This order further strengthens our market-leading position in the Nordics and also emphasises our ability to deliver energy solutions that offer the lowest cost of energy to the Swedish energy consumers.”

Vestas to deliver turbines for the project in second quarter

Turbine delivery is expected to take place in the second quarter of next year and the commissioning of them could take place in the third and fourth quarters.

To date, Vestas claims to have installed more than 4.2GW of wind turbines in Sweden.

Stena Renewable CEO Peter Zachrisson said: “Stena and Vestas have a strong and long relationship that goes 15 years back. Vestas has proven to deliver high availability in our operating assets, which is the result of high-quality products and strong performance in the daily operations.

“We believe that the optimised V150 is a very good fit for the Åby-Alebo project and we look forward to develop our strong relationship in this specific project.”

Few days ago, Vestas received an order in China to supply 84MW turbines for an undisclosed customer. For the order, the company has agreed to supply 22 of its V136-3.45MW turbines in 3.8MW optimised mode.

Vestas had also received an order from Eurowind Energy, to supply 60MW turbines for the Janikowo wind project which will be located in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Province in Poland. The wind farm was selected in the Polish wind-solar energy auction held last December.