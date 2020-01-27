Awarded at the Polish wind-solar energy auction, in December 2019, the project attests to the increasing competitiveness of wind energy

Vestas selected to supply turbines in Poland. (Credit: Pixabay/Peter Dargatz)

Vestas has received a 60 MW order from Eurowind Energy A/S, a leading developer and operator of sustainable energy projects, for the Janikowo wind project which will be located in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Province in Poland.

Awarded at the Polish wind-solar energy auction, in December 2019, the project attests to the increasing competitiveness of wind energy. The order marks the second win for Vestas in the auction round.

To secure this project, Vestas has developed a site-specific solution that will maximise power production, while catering for specific local site constraints. The project comprises 29 V100-2.0 MW turbines and one V90-2.0 MW turbine with 120- and 100-meter towers respectively.

“The Janikowo project marks a Polish market rebound and Eurowind Energy A/S has an increased focus on the Polish market. We are very proud of winning a total of 152 MW in the auction round in Poland with 11 projects”, states Jens Rasmussen, CEO of Eurowind Energy A/S. “We are happy to continue our long-term collaboration with Vestas and look forward to strengthening this cooperation even further”.

“We are proud to again partner with Eurowind Energy A/S on the Janikowo site, a project that further showcases Vestas’ ability to win in auctions and deliver clean wind energy at competitive costs”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “We are looking forward to drive the overall growth of renewable energy production in Poland and to create maximum value for our customer’s business case”.

The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, offering real-time data insight from a diverse mix of data streams to enable more accurate forecasting. The system will enable decreased turbine downtime and optimised energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.