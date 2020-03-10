Canadian Solar will sell the power produced by the 103MWp solar project which is located in Ojocaliente Municipality, Zacatecas State, Mexico

Canadian Solar signs PPA with Techgen for 103MW solar project. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

Canada-based solar PV modules manufacturer Canadian Solar has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Techgen.

Under the 15-year PPA, Canadian Solar will sell the power produced by the 103MWp solar project which is located in Ojocaliente Municipality, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

The PPA contract will enable the solar PV modules manufacturer to finance and build the photovoltaic (PV) plant.

The contract is expected to strengthen Canadian Solar’s position in Latin America to offer clean energy solutions.

Slated to begin power generation in 2021, the solar facility will be powered by Canadian Solar’s high-efficiency modules.

Techgen owns and operates a combined cycle power plant

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Shawn Qu said: “We are honored to supply competitive and clean energy to one of the main steel manufacturing corporations in Latin America.

“Signing this PPA demonstrates Canadian Solar’s ability to meet the commercial and environmental needs of corporate customers, strengthening our track record in Mexico where we have already been awarded with four projects totaling 438 MWp in the Long-Term Auctions.”

Techgen owns and operates a combined cycle power plant, producing electricity for the manufacturing plants in Mexico of steel products firm Ternium and steel tube maker Tenaris.

Ternium processes and manufactures high-complexity steel products using the most advanced technology.

Furthermore, Tenaris supplies and manufactures steel tubes as well as the related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Recently, Canadian Solar has started construction on two solar photovoltaic (PV) power projects in Japan with a combined capacity of 26.6MW.