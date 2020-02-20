The first 13.6MWp project will comprise 33,098 MaxPower modules from Canadian Solar that is expected to generate about 15.9GWh of electricity a year

Canadian Solar begins construction on two solar projects in Japan. (Credit: Pixabay/Sebastian Ganso)

Canada-based solar PV modules manufacturer Canadian Solar has started construction on two solar photovoltaic (PV) power projects in Japan with a combined capacity of 26.6MW.

Located in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, the first 13.6MW project will comprise 33,098 MaxPower modules from Canadian Solar that is expected to generate about 15.9GWh of electricity a year.

The power generated by the solar facility will be acquired by Tokyo Electric Power under a 20-year feed-in-tariff agreement at the price of ¥32.0 ($0.29) per kWh.

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Shawn Qu said: “Canadian Solar continues to develop and construct high quality projects in Japan with remarkably attractive feed-in-tariffs.

“We entered the Japanese market in 2009, and since 2014, we have established ourselves as one of the leading foreign developers in the market, having cumulatively developed and connected over 290 MWp in utility-scale power plants.

“While new subsidized programs are set to expire by 2021, we have a robust pipeline of high feed-in-tariff projects and continue to see opportunities given the Japanese government’s continued efforts to increase the penetration of renewable energy.”

The second facility will generate approximately 15.3GWh of power annually

The other project is a 13MW solar facility which will be located in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.

The facility is estimated to generate approximately 15.3GWh of power per year, which will be purchased by utility Kyushu Electric Power under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) at the rate of ¥36.0 per kWh.

Both the projects are estimated to begin commercial operation by the mid next year.

In October last year, Canadian Solar secured a 30MW project located in Maniwa City within Okayama prefecture in the fourth solar auction conducted in Japan.

Upon completion of the construction, Chugoku Power Electric Company will sign a 20-year power purchase agreement at a rate of ¥13.47 ($0.12) per kWh for the project.

Canadian Solar currently has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development.