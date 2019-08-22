The contracts for three solar facilities takes the company's O&M portfolio in Australia to more than 875MW

Image: Canadian Solar to provide O&M services for three solar power plants in Australia. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Solar PV modules and energy solutions provider Canadian Solar has announced the signing of Operations & Maintenance (O&M) agreements for three solar PV plants in Australia.

The three Australian solar facilities have a combined power generation capacity of 300MW.

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Shawn Qu said: “As one of the leading global providers of solar system solutions for the past 18 years with extensive experience in operating and maintaining our own solar facilities, offering operations and maintenance services to customers is a natural extension of Canadian Solar’s value proposition.

Under the agreement, Canadian Solar would provide O&M services for the Gannawarra solar farm, the Hayman solar farm, and the Daydream solar farm.

The Gannawarra solar farm is located near Kerang in western Victoria and is co-owned by Wirsol and Edify Energy. It is a 60MW single-axis tracking solar system with energy storage and marks the first large-scale solar farm in Victoria to date.

The Hayman and Daydream solar farms are located in Collinsville of Northern Queensland combined capacity of 240MW. Both the solar farms are developed by Edify Energy and co-owned by Blackrock and Edify Energy.

Edify Energy founder and chief executive John Cole said: “Edify’s position as a market leader in Australia provides the opportunity to work in partnership with other world class leaders in renewable energy. We are excited to be working with Canadian Solar as our O&M contractor on five power stations – four solar farms and an energy storage system – for which we have an ownership stake and are asset manager.”

Canadian Solar said that it will provide plant monitoring, performance management, and preventative and corrective maintenance in all three facilities.

Canadian Solar now has over 875MW O&M portfolio in Australia

With the latest contract, the company now has more than 875MW O&M portfolio in Australia, and more than 2.9GW O&M portfolio in operation or contracted across the world.

Qu added: “We are delighted to be selected by Wirsol and Edify Energy to provide O&M services to the 3 solar farms to minimize downtime and increase site availability. We will continue to add value to the Australian energy market by providing the best quality service, maximize production of renewable energy and enhance the value of solar assets through our O&M services.”

Canadian Solar is engaged in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and offers solar energy solutions, with a diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development.