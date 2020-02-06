Lightsource BP is engaged in the development, acquisition and management of utility-scale solar PV projects and smart energy solutions

Canadian Solar, Lightsource BP sign agreement for supply of 1.2GW solar modules. (Credit: Pixabay/Bruno /Germany)

Solar power company Canadian Solar has signed a multi-year supply agreement with Lightsource BP, a solar energy business of BP, to deliver 1.2GW of high efficiency polycrystalline solar modules for US and Australian projects.

Lightsource BP is engaged in the development, acquisition and management of utility-scale solar PV projects and smart energy solutions. Currently, it has an operational portfolio of 2GW of solar projects.

In December last year, UK-based BP agreed to increase its stake in Lightsource BP to 50% from 43%. The remaining 50% stake will continue to be held by its management and staff.

Canadian Solar will supply BiHiKu bifacial modules for the projects

Under the supply agreement, Canadian Solar will supply its polycrystalline bifacial high power BiHiKu (CS3W-PB-AG) and high power HiKu (CS3W-P) modules for Lightsource BP’s projects.

According to the company, its Bifacial modules are designed it generate power from both the front and the rear sides of the module, to achieve increased power output than the conventional monofacial modules.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive officer Shawn Qu said: “We are excited about the strong partnership with Lightsource BP that has contributed to the 1.2 GW of module sales commitments.

“As a solar technology leader, we are working continuously on innovation. I am proud to see that our high-power modules, based on the latest bifacial technology, have been selected for these projects in Australia and the US.”

Founded in 2001, Canadian Solar is a major manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions. The firm has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development.

In July last year, the company secured a module contract with Solarcentury, an international solar power company, to supply 500MW modules for Cabrera and Talayuela Solar projects in Spain.

The Cabrera and Talayuela Solar projects have a capacity of 200MW and 300MW, respectively.