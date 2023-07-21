The DHIBM-5H well, located in the Dussafu licence, was drilled as a horizontal well from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a total depth of 4,245m into the Gamba sandstone reservoir at the Hibiscus field, using the Borr Norve jack-up rig

DHIBM-5H well was drilled using the Borr Norve jack-up rig. (Credit: Ben Wicks on Unsplash)

BW Energy, a growth-focused offshore oil and gas company, has commenced production from the third well in the Hibiscus/Ruche Phase 1 development, offshore Gabon.

The DHIBM-5H well, located in the Dussafu licence, was drilled using the Borr Norve jack-up rig.

It was drilled as a horizontal well from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a total depth of 4,245m into the Gamba sandstone reservoir at the Hibiscus field.

The DHIBM-5H well currently produces at a rate of around 6,000 barrels per day, with performance meeting production expectations.

BW Energy CEO Carl Krogh Arnet said: “I would like to compliment the drilling team for their efficient delivery of the third Hibiscus production well while extending our excellent HSE performance.

“We continue to see robust production rates and receive well data that confirms excellent reservoir quality.

“This supports our expectations for continued successive production growth in Gabon through 2023 and into early 2024 as we complete the drilling programme.”

With the completion of drilling at DHIBM-5H, the Borr Norve jack-up rig has commenced drilling operations on the fourth production well, DHIBM-6H.

BW Energy’s drilling campaign targets four wells in Hibiscus and two wells in the Ruche field, in the Gamba sandstone reservoir.

The campaign is expected to bring the total oil production up to about 40,000 barrels per day and all the wells are expected to be completed in early 2024.

BW Energy transports the oil produced at Hibiscus/Ruche field through the pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before offloading to export tankers.

Recently, BW Energy started production from a new gas lift compressor (GLC) on the BW Adolo FPSO, after commissioning and a gradual ramp-up of gas lift capacity in the past weeks.

It is the second GLC unit installed on the FPSO to support production from the six Tortue wells.

Once fully operational, the compressor is expected to add around 3,000 barrels per day of production.