BW Energy announces start-up of new gas lift compressor on BW Adolo FPSO. (Credit: Guilherme Reis from Pixabay)

BW Energy is pleased to announce the start-up of the new gas lift compressor (GLC) on the BW Adolo FPSO following commissioning and a gradual ramp up of gas lift capacity over the past weeks.

The compressor is the second GLC unit installed on the FPSO to support production from the six Tortue wells. Once fully operational it is expected to add approximately 3,000 barrels per day of production as previously communicated.

Source: Company Press Release